Leap Day explained with math

Every four years, there’s an extra day in February.

It takes the earth 365.2422 days to make one complete rotation around the sun.

When there are only 28 days in February 5.8 hours are missing each year.

In one hundred years the calendar would be 24 days off. By adding 24 hours or an extra day every four years this brings the yearly average number of days up to 365.25. Remember it takes 365.2422 days to go around the sun. There is now an extra 11.2 minutes each year due to leap day.

In 100 years the calendar would be 18 hours off. To fix this problem we have to play leap year hopscotch.

Leap years are skipped at the start of a century unless the year is divisible by 400. Therefore we had a leap year in 2000, but there will not be a leap year in 2100.

The math still isn’t perfect, but it’s really close. The days now adds up to 365.2425 in a year, which is 25.9 seconds too much. It will take 3,333 years to be 1 day off. Future generations have some time to figure out what to do with the extra day.

Happy Leap Day!