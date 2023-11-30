DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The world-known Le Petit Cirque is coming to Troy this weekend premiering young artists from around the world! Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy’s Director of Marketing Angela Whitehead visited Living Dayton on Thursday showcasing how families can plan their trip!

With a Humanitarian focus, members of Troy Tones and Troy Symphonic Choir will join the world-renown Cirque performers! Along with the performance, face painting, crafts and meet-and-greet with Santa will be available for kids of all ages!

Details

Sunday, December 3

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., show begins at 3:00 p.m.

Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, OH

Tickets: www.arbogastpac.com or call box office 937-418-8392



For more information, click here