Lawyers for Joseph Pilkington want case dismissed

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Defense lawyers in Logan County are set to present their arguments to make big changes to their client’s case.

Lawyers for Joseph Pilkington have moved to dismiss the case for a delay in prosecution, and remove the county prosecutors from the case. Other motions have also been filed.READ MORE: Joseph Pilkington pleads not guilty to sex charge

Prosecutors say Pilkington sexually assaulted his wife, Brittany Pilkington, when he lived with her mother and while Brittany was a teenager.

Brittany is now accused of killing the couple’s three young sons. Brittany Pilkington, 23, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and could face a death sentence if convicted.READ MORE: Brittany Pilkington attorney request to have trial moved

