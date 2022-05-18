DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — GreenPal, an Uber-like app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, has launched this week in Dayton.



The Nashville-based app allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs.

Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Then, homeowners can select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.



Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

According to Caballero, GreenPal has over 1 million homeowners signed up, along with over 25K landscaping professionals running their business on the app. It operates in over 48 states and 250 major markets.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Dayton find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.