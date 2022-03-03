DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio General Assembly passed SB 215 Wednesday. The bill would allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

State Senator Niraj Antani, who represents the 6th senate district, co-sponsored the bill.

“This bill will enable Ohioans to exercise their second amendment rights to the fullest degree,” Antani explained.

The bill states any adult 21 and older, who is not already prohibited from carrying a gun, can carry a concealed gun without a permit. Antani believes this bill is a win for the Second Amendment.

“The constitution does not require a license for any other constitutional right. You don’t have to go get a license for free speech, you don’t have to get a license to petition your government, you don’t have to get a license for a speedy trial, all of these are constitutional rights. And so it the second amendment,” Antani said.

This legislation would also no longer require people to tell police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon unless specifically asked. Despite that changes, some law enforcement officers still support the bill.

“Our law abiding citizens should be allowed to carry a firearm. The ones that we’re concerned about are the criminals carrying the firearm and they do it anyway, it doesn’t matter what the law says, they’re going to do it anyways,” Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

Even though it would no longer be a requirement, Sheriff Grey still stressed the importance of traning.

“I would encourage people if you’re going to carry a firearm, you’re going to need to know how to use it and you need to know what the rules are and what the laws are. I would still encourage them to get the handbook that they attorney general’s office puts out with the rules so people understand it,” Sheriff Grey explained.

The bill now heads to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk to be signed.