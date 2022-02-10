DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Super Bowl Sunday is all about football and friends, but it can also be dangerous.

Last year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol made 59 arrests related to impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, state troopers expect even more people to be out celebrating.

“It’s always a busy weekend and that doesn’t really change our mission focus. We are focused on getting those impaired drivers off the road and just making sure everyone is safe,” Sdt. Brice Nihiser, the PIO for OSHP, explained.

OSP will be increasing patrols this weekends, as well as the Dayton Police Department. They will be looking for impaired drivers before they make a life-ending mistake.

“Impaired driving has devastating consequences, not only for them, but also for someone who they may potentially injure or kill because of their irresponsible decision to drive impaired,” Sgt. Nihiser said.

For those who do want to follow the rules, the Warren County Safe Communities Coalition is offering an incentive. According to Ann Brock, the coordinator for WCSCC, there were 200 OVI related crashes in Warren County last year, and one was fatal. To help cut down on impaired driving Super Bowl Sunday, WCSCC is giving away Uber gift cards before the game.

“We just want them to enjoy their night out and be able to get home safely, and to be able to watch the Bengals go to the Super Bowl next year,” Brock said.

Gift cards will be available at Carol’s Speakeasy in Franklin from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The money was donated by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.