U.S. Secretary of Defense visits Wright-Patt

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner invited U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to visit Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Turner said he and Esper spent much of his morning at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

Funding was recently increased to expand the center despite a threat from the president to shift dollars to fund a border wall.

“I was able to thank the secretary for his work in ensuring those dollars come here to NASIC so that we can undertake that expansion,” Turner said.

It was important for the congressman to show the role the base plays in the U.S. Air Force’s operations.

“(We) laid out what all Wright Patterson Air Force Base does in intelligence, learning what the threats are, acquisition, looking to the market as to how we can bring technology to bear,” Turder said.

The congressman said the visit comes ahead of a budget the Department of Defense will review in coming weeks.Wright Patterson will be affected by portions of that budget.

“There were a lot of those who were here that were excited to highlight some elements that can benefit from the secretary’s knowledge,” Turner said.

The hope is that the more he is familiar with the base, the more he can help to continue to improve it.

