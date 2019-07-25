Abuse cases in nursing homes have doubled since 2013

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Abuse cases in nursing homes have doubled frin 2013 to 2017, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“Physical and mental/verbal abuse occurred most often in nursing homes, followed by sexual abuse, and the staff was more often the perpetrators of the abuse deficiencies cited,” said a press release from Senator Rob Portman’s office.

Out of 995 nursing homes surveyed in Ohio during the four-year period, 184 nursing homes had abuse deficiencies cited in one year. Twenty-five nursing homes cited abusive multiple nonconsecutive years while 23 nursing homes were cited in two consecutive years. Four nursing homes in Ohio had abuse deficiencies cited in three or more consecutive years.

Cited Abuse deficiencies from GAO report

The GAO report stated the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had gaps in processes and “can’t readily access information on abuse or perpetrator type in its data, and therefore, lacks key information critical to taking appropriate actions.”

Read the full report here:

“It is highly concerning that the agency charged with overseeing the safety of this vulnerable population does not have access to the basic information it needs to carry out this mandate,” Portman said.

According to the press release, the report was requested by a bipartisan group of senators which included Portman, Tom Carper of Delaware, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

