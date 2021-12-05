CLIFTON MILL, Ohio (WDTN) — Clifton Mill will honor former Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer during its annual legendary light display.

Clifton Mill is dedicating its annual ‘Heroes Night’ to Sheriff Fischer. The former Greene County Sheriff passed away on November 16, 2021.

“Gene was not only our sheriff, but a wonderful human being very supportive of the community. A tragic loss for the county and hundreds of friends and family he touched,” Anthony Satariano, owner of Clifton Mill, said.

‘Heroes Night’ will take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fischer’s family will be there to flip the switch at 6 p.m. and turn on the 4.6 million lights.

“One year the sheriff came out with his cruiser and took a picture with our lights as a backdrop for his Christmas Cards. Just a good man,” Jessica Noes, Clifton Mill General Manager, said.

First responders and members of the military will receive $2 off their tickets on ‘Heroes Night.’ A portion of the proceeds will also go to Michael’s House, a children’s advocacy center for victims of abuse and neglect in Greene County.

People can view the ‘Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill’ seven days a week through December 30, 2021. Gates open at 5 p.m. and lights turn on at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children three and under are free.