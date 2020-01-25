Last day of opening arguments for House managers

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Friday was the last chance for House managers to make their opening arguments in the case against President Trump, in only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Professor of Law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

The President’s defense team has 24 hours available to them to make their case, but some reports suggest they are unlikely to use the full amount of time.

“I think they want to get this done sooner rather than later, they don’t want to extend it,” Hoffmeister said. “I think you’ll see a consolidated presentation by the President’s defense team.”

It is believed that there could be a vote at some point deciding whether witnesses and specific documents will come into play during the trial.

“If you look at some of the polling, it seems that people want to hear from certain folks, because you hear these names over and over again and you wonder, ‘What else do they have to share with us?’” said Hoffmeister.