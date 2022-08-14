LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 6-year-old boy who fell from his bicycle was struck and killed by a box truck Saturday in a hit and run in a neighborhood east of the Strip, police said.

The driver, Michael Burdick, 21, of Las Vegas, is facing hit-and-run charges in the 91st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Police said the hit and run happened about 5:19 p.m., near 1750 Karen Ave., south of East Sahara Avenue and east of South Maryland Parkway, where an alley connects several apartment complexes.

Several children were riding bicycles on the west side of Karen Avenue, according to witness statements and evidence. The boy entered the path of a Ford U-Haul truck that was traveling south, police said.

The boy fell from his bike and was run over by the truck, police said. The driver checked on the boy before leaving the scene.

Police said the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was found and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property.

Records indicate Burdick also is facing a probation violation.