LaRose on Meet the Press: Election Night totals will not be the final result

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday Ohio election officials discussed growing concerns about election security.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was a panelist on a special “Vote Watch” edition of “Meet the Press.”

Several election officials talked about what their states are doing to prepare for the November election. Secretary LaRose cautions the election night vote totals will not be the final result.

He says, “We’re making it clear that the numbers that you hear on election night are never the final result, and that’s going to be even more so the case this year as we rely on more and more absentee balloting. We’re even changing the way that our election night reporting is done on our website to make it clear that there still may be tens or hundreds of thousands of outstanding absentee ballots.”

Secretary LaRose says Ohio’s electoral college plans to meet on December 14th.