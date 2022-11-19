Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene battling a house fire in Dayton.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton.

Our 2 NEWS crew was able to see smoke from I-75 and currently are on scene.

According to our crew on scene, fire crews are working on a neighboring house where the fire has spread. A house across the street has also been evacuated by crews.

AES was also on scene to shut power off to the original house.

