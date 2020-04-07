Large hail possible in severe thunderstorms tonight

The Severe Weather Index is at Medium tonight.

After 11 p.m. the storms will impact the northern counties first and move southwest overnight. The timeline will be 11 p.m. – 5a.m. early Wednesday morning.

Live Doppler 2HD

The main risk will be large and damaging hail. Areas north of I-70 have a greater risk for hail larger than a golf ball. The entire Miami Valley could see hail around the size of a quarter. This hail could produce damage to roofs and cars. Larger hail could shatter windows. Do not go outside while it is hailing. Stay inside and away from windows if a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning is issued.

Additionally, there is a low risk for tornadoes tonight. Which the best chance early in the event between 11 a.m. and 3 a.m. north of I-70. High winds up to 60 mph can easily cause minor damage to homes, trees, and powerlines. Localized flooding will be likely with periods of heavy rainfall.

There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms for Mercer, Shelby, Champaign, Logan, and Auglaize County. This area has the greatest risk for the large damaging hail around 2 inches in diameter. After the storm has passed please send photos to Storm Team 2.

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the rest of the Miami Valley. Large hail is still possible south of I-70, but right now it looks like there will be more dynamic lifting north of I-70 which means larger hail is likely.

Temperatures are in the 70s this afternoon and evening helping produce fuel for thunderstorms tonight. A low-pressure system will drop southeast this evening. The strongest storms look to develop along a cold front as it pushes south into northern Ohio tonight.

