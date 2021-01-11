Landings of Sidney seniors anticipate getting COVID-19

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans are still being made to get senior residents and staff in Ohio’s nursing homes protected against COVID-19.

“I’m too old to get covid-19. I’m afraid that if I get it, it’ll be the end,” said Virginia Daniels, a 96-year-old resident at Landings of Sidney Assisted Living and Memory Care.



Speaking through a window for safety, Daniels told 2 NEWS she’s most excited to get get the vaccine on Wednesday so she can get out of her room to visit her children.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, since April 15, more than 46-hundred people in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. That includes 7 people in Shelby county and 168 people in Montgomery County.

“We look forward to some relief. We can already feel some excitement in the community and our residents who are saying they’re very excited to get the vaccine. We’re very positive that there’s some hope for them, and some return to whatever the new normal way of life will be for them very soon,” said Beth Stiltner, spokesperson for Landings of Sidney.

Daniels said getting the shot means getting out of isolation.

“I don’t get out of my room. But I’m busy with my jigsaw puzzles and my crossword puzzles,” she said.