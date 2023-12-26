DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, a holiday centered around celebrating African heritage and culture.

The celebration is observed from Dec. 26 until Sunday, Jan. 1.

According to the Official Kwanzaa website, Dr. Maulana Karenga created the holiday back in 1966.

“Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks to the best of what it means to be African and human in the fullest sense,” Karenga wrote.

Kwanzaa, a cultural celebration, is framed by seven principles. All of which are symbolized by the kinara, the candleholder used during its observance.

Umoja (unity)

Kujichagulia (self-determination)

Ujima (collective work and responsibility)

Ujamaa (cooperative economics)

Nia (purpose)

Kuumba (creativity)

Imani (faith)

With these principles in mind, people commemorate the occasion with feasts (karamu), acts of self-expression and reflection.