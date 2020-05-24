Kroger will offer drive-through testing in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – This week Kroger will offer drive-through coronavirus testing in Troy. Kroger Health will hold the testing at the Troy Hospital campus on West Main Street.

It will take place Tuesday through Thursday, the 26th through the 28th. Testing will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To get tested, you must register through the Kroger Health website and provide a photo ID. Results can be expected in about 48 hours.