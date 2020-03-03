Kroger limits sanitization, cold and flu products amid coronavirus fears

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – Kroger is limiting the amount of sanitization and cold and flu products you can buy.

The new action comes amid a rash of demand for the products triggered by the spread of coronavirus across the United States.

WLWT reported the Cincinnati-based company posted a notice to its website Monday, saying “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, and Cold and Flu-related product to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.”

Additional details were not provided.

The new limitations seem to only apply to online sales. It is unclear if the limitations apply to in-store purchases. WLWT has reached out to Kroger for comment.

Kroger is one of the nation’s first retailers to limit supplies. Many across the country appear to be reacting to news of the spread of COVID-19 by stocking up on face masks, hand sanitizers and non-perishable items.

Cases of the virus in the U.S. have now risen to more than 100. It has been reported in 12 states, with the majority of cases being reported in California and Washington, where six people have died.

About of quarter of those cases were likely transmitted through U.S. communities, officials said, meaning they were not travel-related.

Meanwhile, state and health officials maintain there is no need to panic.

“We’ve seen an increase of cases in the United States over the weekend,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday. “I want folks to understand that we knew this was coming, we told folks that this was going to happen and it is why we’ve been preaching preparedness from the very start.”

He added, “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate, panic is not.”