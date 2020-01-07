Know the different weather alerts before the rain falls this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 is forecasting the potential for 2-4 inches of rain this weekend. Strong wind and thunderstorms may also be possible.

Several different weather alerts may be issued between Thursday and Monday morning, know the difference between and advisory, watch and warning.

ADVISORY: Be Aware. The weather may cause minor issues, but does not meet the criteria for a warning.

WATCH: Be Prepared. Meteorologists are tracking the potential for inclement weather. The ingredients are there for a significant storm. This is the time to make sure you have an emergency survival kit ready.

WARNING: Take Action. The inclement weather is here, or arriving very shortly. Take shelter now. Be prepared to use your survival kit if necessary.

The Storm Team 2 Weather App will send a notification to your phone if you are included in the alert. Make sure your app is ready for the weekend.

