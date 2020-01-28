Knitting warmth for Wright State students

Scarves draped the rails on the second floor at the Wright State Dunbar Library.

Cindy Vanzant is the assistant director of the Women’s Center at Wright State University. She said together with employees from the library and the Service Knitting and Crocheting Circle worked every Friday knitting about 300 winter weather accessories.

“For a whole year we make scarfs, we make hats, we make wristlets, we make baby’s hats, children’s hats, anything that will keep you warm,” Vanzant said.

On Tuesday at noon Wright State senior Krislyn Yoakum was in the library when the announcement was made announcing the start of Scarf Frenzy.

“I just think it’s awesome that they take their time even though they have very busy schedules grading paper and you know responding to emails, meeting students,” Yoakum said.

In 2012 Vanzant said the circle started making blankets to donate to social service agencies.

“Then one day we were thinking about all the donations we had done and we thought why don’t we make things for our own Wright State students,” Vanzant said. “So hence, we started making them.”

Tuesday was the Fifth Annual Scarf Frenzy.

After this, when I’m walking around campus and I see someone wearing one of the scarfs that I know our circle made it’s a great impact for students,” Vanzant said, “but it’s a great impact for us as well.”