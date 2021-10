DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The KISS concert rescheduled for Sunday, October 17, 2021 is canceled.

According to a Facebook post by Wright State Nutter Center, the show is being rescheduled. Everyone who bought a ticket will be able to use it on the new date. Ticketholders will get more information in an email.

This concert has already been rescheduled twice. KISS was originally supposed to perform in September 2020.