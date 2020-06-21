Kings Island releases extended reopening plan

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) – Kings Island has released new details about its reopening plan.

The park opens July 2 for season pass holders and July 12 for everyone else.

Its welcome back guide details everything parkgoers need to do prior to their visit and once they arrive. It includes new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs.

Reservations are required, and upon arrival, guests are asked to put on their masks as they exit their cars.

Everyone will have their temperatures checked and if anyone in a party has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, the party will be asked to reschedule their visit.

Once at the park, some seats on rides and attractions will be not be available due to social distancing rules.

Kings Island is also asking any payments made at the park be cashless.

At least one person per party will have to download the Kings Island mobile app to enable contactless entry.

The welcome back guide can be found here.