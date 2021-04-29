Kings Island celebrates its 49th birthday

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island is celebrating its birthday Thursday. The park opened its gates to visitors on April 29, 1972.

When the park first opened, Kings Island said there were just over 60 attractions for the public to enjoy. Today, after years of investments, there are more than 100 rides and attractions including 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction*” Orion, the seventh giga coaster on the planet.

Here is a look at Kings Island in the 1970s.

The Racer (Photo: Kings Island)

Sky Ride (Photo: Kings Island)

The Racer (Photo: Kings Island)

Swan Lake (Photo: Kings Island)

Oktoberfest Bier Garten (Photo: Kings Island)

Log Flume (Photo: Kings Island)

Log Flume (Photo: Kings Island)

International Air Show (Photo: Kings Island)

International Street (Photo: Kings Island)

International Street (Photo: Kings Island)

International Street (Photo: Kings Island)

Flying Carpet (Photo: Kings Island)

Dick Van Dyke (Photo: Kings Island)

Der Spinning Keggers (Photo: Kings Island)

Coney Mall (Photo: Kings Island)

Antique Autos (Photo: Kings Island)

Antique Car Ride (Photo: Kings Island)

Antique Autos where Backlot Stunt Coaster is presently (Photo: Kings Island)

Kings Island will open its gates this year on May 15. Season Passholders will get a special sneak preview on May 8 and 9. Soak City Water Park opens May 29 (Memorial Day weekend).