Kings Island celebrates its 49th birthday

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island is celebrating its birthday Thursday. The park opened its gates to visitors on April 29, 1972.
When the park first opened, Kings Island said there were just over 60 attractions for the public to enjoy. Today, after years of investments, there are more than 100 rides and attractions including 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction*” Orion, the seventh giga coaster on the planet.
Here is a look at Kings Island in the 1970s.
Kings Island will open its gates this year on May 15. Season Passholders will get a special sneak preview on May 8 and 9. Soak City Water Park opens May 29 (Memorial Day weekend).