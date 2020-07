BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular chocolate shop in Beavercreek is closing down permanently.

The Kilwins location at The Greene is now closed for good after eight years in business. The owners posted a note on the door announcing the closure, and thanked customers for their years of dedication.

If you’re still craving Kilwins chocolate or fudge, there are still two locations in the Columbus area.