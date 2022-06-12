DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 100 families of children with life-threatening conditions from the Dayton community will be in attendance at the Dayton Dragons baseball game on Sunday.

The event is possible thanks to A Kid Again, a nationwide organization that provides Adventures for children battling life-threatening illnesses and their families.

An Adventure is a cost-free, care-free experience for the families. It’s a break from doctor and hospital visits, infusions, chemotherapy and the difficult days of raising a child with a life-threatening condition, according to the organization’s website.

A Kid Again Families will sit in an exclusive section in the ballpark, receive concession vouchers and have the opportunity to run the bases following the game.

“Nothing says summer like a night at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to welcome our families to a fun night of baseball with the Dayton Dragons,” said Terry Sherrer, A Kid Again Southwest Ohio Executive Director.

(Photo courtesy of A Kid Again – Southwest Ohio Chapter)

“We appreciate the partnership and support of the Dayton Dragons for helping us bring hope, happiness and healing to so many families.”

The game begins at 1 p.m.

More information about A Kid Again Southwest Ohio can be found here.