DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 100 families of children with life-threatening conditions from the Dayton community will be in attendance at the Dayton Dragons baseball game on Sunday.
The event is possible thanks to A Kid Again, a nationwide organization that provides Adventures for children battling life-threatening illnesses and their families.
An Adventure is a cost-free, care-free experience for the families. It’s a break from doctor and hospital visits, infusions, chemotherapy and the difficult days of raising a child with a life-threatening condition, according to the organization’s website.
A Kid Again Families will sit in an exclusive section in the ballpark, receive concession vouchers and have the opportunity to run the bases following the game.
“Nothing says summer like a night at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to welcome our families to a fun night of baseball with the Dayton Dragons,” said Terry Sherrer, A Kid Again Southwest Ohio Executive Director.
“We appreciate the partnership and support of the Dayton Dragons for helping us bring hope, happiness and healing to so many families.”
The game begins at 1 p.m.
More information about A Kid Again Southwest Ohio can be found here.