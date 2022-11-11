Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones.

Audrey Johnson reflected on the last 100 years of her life, saying that she remembers seeing street cars and walking everywhere. She also spoke of her adventures to Italy and Disney.

Now, she spends the majority her time with her family, including 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

When asked her secret for such a long life, Audrey said, “You have good times and bad times, and you just learn to get through them.”

Audrey thanked everyone for coming to the celebration, saying that she felt very loved on her special day.