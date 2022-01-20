KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Mamma DiSalvo’s has been part of the Miami Valley for more than 40 years, but like many small businesses, the restaurant is struggling during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Roberto DiSalvo is the owner and chef at Mamma DiSalvo’s. He said his restaurant was able to survive some of the worst surges of the pandemic, but he is continuing to face an uphill battle.

“Everything was fine until the end of the month. As it started getting worse, it started hitting different places and families,” DiSalvo explained.

Because of the amount of COVID-19 cases among his staff, he decided to close the dining room and only offer carry-out.

“I have no choice but to do this for the safety of my customers and my employees to try to stop spreading it,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo is hopeful this closure is only temporary. He remains grateful to everyone in the community who continues to support his business during this difficult time.

“It’s a struggle, but we’re making it. Day by day, we’re one foot forward and we’re making our way through this,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo hopes to reopen the dining room sometime next week. For a look at the menu and information on carry-out, click here.