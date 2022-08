KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of using counterfeit bills at a local business.

The suspect can be seen in security camera photos below.

(Photo courtesy of Kettering Police Department)





If you have any information on the identity of the suspect in the photos above, you are asked to contact Officer James by calling the number 937-296-2555.