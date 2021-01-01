Kettering Police need help identifying suspect that stole work truck

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department needs help finding the suspect who stole a truck from a storage facility.

Police released pictures of a stolen yellow 2003 Ford f-550 dump truck being driven away. Kettering police says the suspect first unsuccessfully tried to steal an RV before taking the truck.

If you recognize the stolen truck, or have any information about the driver, call crime stoppers at 222-stop.