Kettering Police need help identifying suspect that stole work truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department needs help finding the suspect who stole a truck from a storage facility. 

Police released pictures of a stolen yellow 2003 Ford f-550 dump truck being driven away. Kettering police says the suspect first unsuccessfully tried to steal an RV before taking the truck. 

If you recognize the stolen truck, or have any information about the driver, call crime stoppers at 222-stop. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS