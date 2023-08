Kettering Police have been called to Hadley Avenue, though details are sparse.

An automated alert email sent by law enforcement around 9:20 p.m. said that police had been dispatched on reports of shots fired. The email said that a suspect had barricaded themself, and was possibly suicidal.

The street is currently blocked off. 2 NEWS crew on the scene report that police have said a spokesperson will be speaking soon to offer details.