KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) ­– The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who the Kettering PD said stole from a local business around 8 p.m. on September 25.

The Kettering Police department said this man is a suspect of stealing approximately $375 worth of miscellaneous goods from the 2nd & Charles at 350 East Stroop Road. Stolen items include books and various electronics.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this man is asked to call Ptl. Wager at (937) 296-2555.