DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering Parks Division is asking for your help in search of holiday trees, including candidates for the annual Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree.

The Parks Division says that if you would like to donate a tree or know someone that would like to donate for the holiday season, you are encouraged to contact the department at (937) 296-2486.