KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Former State Senator Peggy Lehner is set to take office as the next mayor of Kettering.

The mayor-elect said improving education, boosting mental health resources, and increasing employment in the city, which includes getting employees at Tenneco prepared for their future, are on her to-do list.

“Kettering is a beautiful, well-run city with great people and fabulous staff. It’s kind of anyone’s dream job,” Lehner said.

After years of employing Kettering, Tenneco plans to fully close by the end of 2023.

“Fortunately with Tenneco we have several years. They aren’t leaving tomorrow, which gives us plenty of time to work with their workers, help them get retrained if necessary with other jobs and help them find employment,” said Lehner.

The company, which opened in 2008, currently employs more than 600 people.

In a statement to 2 NEWS, Kettering’s community information manager Mary Azbill said, “currently, there are no plans to redevelop the Tenneco site in place. The city’s main focus is helping impacted Tenneco workers and their families.”

Lehner said conversations about redeveloping the site are in the works. “We’re talking several years from now, but the Dayton Development Coalition, the Chamber of Commerce, the landlord of the property are all looking at potential uses down the road. There is certainly no rush, and we’ll get the best company we can possibly find to occupy that space,” she said.