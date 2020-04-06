Kettering High-rise shares up-lifting message

KETTERING (WDTN) – Barry Schlaile, a resident of the Carillon House in Kettering, organized a balcony bash with neighbors coming out on their terraces and making noise with horns, bells and pans. It was both a chance to re-connect with neighbors and salute the essential service workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing last about fifteen minutes with a few musical instruments serenading the event. Even neighbors surrounding the South Patterson hi-rise complex came outside to join in the festive atmosphere.