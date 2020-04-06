Kettering High-rise shares up-lifting message

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Passing out palm fronds on Palm Sunday is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. But in these unprecedented times of a pandemic, a local church is finding a new way to help their congregation celebrate and recognize the Holy Week.

"Palm sunday is an important day. People receive their palms and they cherish them all year long," explained Brian Huntley, Parish Council President for Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church.