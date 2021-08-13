Kettering Health pushes back mandatory employee vaccination deadline

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health announced Friday that it has updated its mandatory vaccine policy to allow more time for employees to get the necessary doses.

Initially, the healthcare organization required employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1. After further internal discussion, employees, medical staff, students and volunteers will need to be vaccinated by December 1.

This comes after people began protesting Kettering Health, and other hospitals in the Miami Valley, for requiring employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Those protesting argue that they shouldn’t be forced to put something in their bodies. On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside of Kettering Health’s administrative offices. People held signs that read, “It’s my constitutional right to say no to the vaccine” and “Let me call my own shot.”

Following the scheduled protests, Kettering Health released this statement:

“We fully respect the right of individuals to assemble and peacefully protest, and we continue to have productive conversations with our colleagues as we navigate this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.“

Kettering Health said Friday that it will continue to review it’s vaccine policies and exemption process as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. As cases and hospitalizations rise across the state, the healthcare organization urges everyone to get vaccinated.

Premier Health, like Kettering Health, is also requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1.