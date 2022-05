DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health is celebrating the completion of its newest Years Ahead primary care location for adults 65 years of age and older with a ribbon cutting and free community open house.

The public is invited for a tour, health fair, a chance to meet providers and a boxed lunch.

The open house event is to be held on May 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the center’s location 3969 Salem Avenue in Dayton.

The center will officially open to patients on May 18.