KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters spent a part of their Sunday working to extinguish a reported fire at a Kettering home.

Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene says firefighters are working at a home on the 1800 block of Beaverton Drive in Kettering. When our crew arrived at the scene, they could see fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

2 NEWS is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what may have started the fire.