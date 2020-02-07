Keowee Auto Sales first Harrison Twp. to re-open after tornadoes

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The re-opening of Keowee Auto Sales does not only mean the team can get back to selling some cars. It’s a symbol of resilience and progress following the Memorial Day tornadoes. The business is the first in Harrison Township to re-open after being destroyed in the tornado.

The May storm destroyed the vehicles on the car lot as well as the building the business operated out of

“A couple days later after the 27th, I didn’t envision I’d be standing here today,” said Casey Skapik, owner of Keowee Auto Sales.

Skapik was on a trip to Pennsylvania when the storms hit. He drove all the way back in the early morning hours to check on his business. It was a long ride home.

“I was just thinking on what am I gonna do?,” he said.

Now he stands ready to welcome customers. He fought tears thanking everyone who helped rebuild to re-open.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the business was held Friday afternoon.

“In those early days of clean-up promised to be the first business to rebuild in Harrison Township,” said Ron Casey, a Harrison Township trustee.

Skapik kept that promise investing an extra $200,000 into the business. His staff inspiring him to succeed.

“I got seven other employees that rely on me. I got to get this done,” said Skapik.

He made sure no employee missed a paycheck.

Re-opening symbolizes resilience for Keowee Auto Sales and Harrison Township.

“It’s a new beginning for the business and a benchmark of the enormous progress made,” said Casey.

County commissioner Judy Dodge said FEMA studies show 25-percent of small businesses don’t re-open after taking a hit like this.

“Keowee Auto Sales is one of our business success stories and proof we can and we will rebuild stronger than ever,” said Dodge.

The Skapik family started the business more than 70 years ago. Now, Casey Skapik continues to carry the legacy and serve the community.