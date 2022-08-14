JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released more details on the death of a 12-year-old girl in Van Lear.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paintsville Emergency Medical Services transported Collins to the Highlands ARH Hospital.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said at during the investigation surrounding Collins’ gun-shot wound they confirmed Collins’ 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Leigh Collins, was missing.

“Sadly, with public assistance, the juvenile was soon located, but was deceased. Remains were transported by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort, KY,” the office wrote on Facebook.

The office said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Previous story:

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed with FOX 56 that the body of the missing 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins has been found.

The body, found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner’s office said the circumstances surrounding Collins’ death are ongoing.

Previous story:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Stacia Leigh Collins went missing around 5 p.m. Thursday in Van Lear.

A heavy police presence was reported in that area where deputies said they were working an active crime scene.

We are working to find out if the two are connected.