GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation.

In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case.

Powell was found in an unusual spot at the baseball field in Scott County. Police believe there may be more to the story.



Her body laid there for a day and a half, according to the Scott County coroner. Police said at the time there was no evidence of drugs at the scene.

But a toxicology report revealed drugs were in her system at the time of her death.

“Her backpack was cleaned out everything was cleaned out she had in her backpack,” her mother Regina Powell said.



Fast forward two years later police still believe someone may have manipulated the scene or been there the day she died.



“The coroner asked me what my daughter looked like, what kind of tattoos and he told me it was her,” Powell said.



Powell leaves behind four young children and just like investigators, her family believes she did not do this to herself.



Her mother and grandmother, have been left to pick up the pieces and provide care to Powell’s children.

But the family said times are tough.



“It is hard in general, it has been hard, we are struggling on what income we have,” Powell said.

As the family prepares to send her kids back to school they need basic supplies.

To help the family donate to their GoFundMe.