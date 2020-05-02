Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but “Kentucky Turtle Derby” is today

Closings
(WIVB) – The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to happen Saturday but has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus.

However, there will still be a race at Churchill Downs Saturday evening- you can catch the “Kentucky Turtle Derby”, otherwise known as “the slowest eight minutes in sports” at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by Old Forester Bourbon and you can watch it here.

