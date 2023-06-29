(WKBN) — While many are aware of basic firework safety tips for humans, fewer stop to consider how to keep pets safe and comfortable during what can be a stressful time for them.

Many celebrate the collection of summer holidays by shooting off fireworks, and the biggest fireworks day of the year — July 4 — is rapidly approaching. While this can mean parties, barbecues and excitement for humans, it is often a stressful time for animals.

PetAmberAlert.com reports that more animals go missing during July 4 celebrations than at any other time of the year. The site states that animal control officials see a 30-60% increase in lost pets between July 4 through July 6, with July 5 being one of the busiest days for shelters.

There are some preventative methods pet owners can follow to ensure their fur babies are as comfortable as possible during these times.

The Humane Society of the United States reports that the noise and bright flashes of the fireworks can be overwhelming, causing pets to run from even familiar people and places. One of the most important precautions is ensuring that all doors and windows are securely closed so that a pet is not able to run out in search of a place to hide. Pets have been known to break through window or door screens in a panic, so it is important to ensure a solid surface is separating a pet from the outside world — not to mention it helps to muffle loud noises.

Prior to the start of the fireworks, pet owners should ensure the pet is in a quiet space with access to their favorite hiding spot. For pets who have shown fear of loud noises before, their owners could consider purchasing a snug-fitting shirt to wrap around them, or even fashion one from their own wardrobe. Playing music or turning on the TV for a pet can also help to drown out the boom of fireworks.

If a pet were to escape, it is vital to their recovery that they are microchipped and the microchip information is up to date. It is also a good idea to have a collar on your pet with readable contact information.

Even after the night of celebrations is over, fireworks could still pose a threat to pets through castoff waste, so it is important to go out and ensure your yard is free of any firework remnants before letting a pet outside.