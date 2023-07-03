Whether you love to get outdoors or not, summer is one of the best times to get outside and get some exercise. As the days are starting to get shorter, it’s important to know how to maximize your time.

Gabe Amparano, manager of Workout Anytime Kettering, says conquering the “motivational road block” is one of the biggest steps you can take.

“Motivation, it comes and goes as with anything, but getting [procrastinators] to do small, manageable steps toward that bigger goal can reach help them achieve that goal,” he said.

Some of the small steps Amparano recommends are things as simple as going for a walk or doing a small workout in the park with a friend.

The walk itself, he says, doesn’t even need to be that long. “It really doesn’t need to be an hour-long. Just something to get you moving and that blood flowing.

“Anything that’s really just going to get you outside.”

Amparano stresses that before people begin to work out — before any workout — they should be hydrating. Begin drinking 17-20 ounces of water 2-3 hours before exercise to make sure you’re hydrated, especially in this heat.

During the working, 5-8 ounces of water every 15 minutes, followed by sips of water post-workout to get back to your normal body temperature.

People should avoid eating heavy foods before the workout, Amparano said. Limit the fat and instead go with complex carbohydrates and protein.