K-9 team called to search after burglary suspect runs from police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A K-9 team is helping police search for a burglary suspect in Dayton.

Authorities say a woman called 911 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a burglary in progress at her home on Rutland Drive.

The woman told authorities she was not home, but saw someone climbing through the window of her attached garage. The woman said she saw the incident on her doorbell camera.

Police arrived, and a man ran from the scene. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and jeans.

Officers chased the suspect on foot, but he got away near Haverhill Drive in Dayton.

Police called for a K-9 team to assist with the search on Knecht Drive, south of Haverill Drive and Princeton Drive.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.