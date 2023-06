DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Kettering Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said a white sedan was traveling north on Shroyer Road when it struck a boy on a scooter by the intersection with Isaac Prugh Way. The boy was on a scooter in the crosswalk at the time.

The boy was brought to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.