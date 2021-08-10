Juvenile killed after shooting in Dayton

Bear Everett/WDTN News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A male juvenile is dead after a shooting in Dayton.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Westwood Avenue.

Initial reports from Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a 16-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he accidently shot himself, but Dayton Police on scene would not confirm that information or the boy’s age.

DPD would only confirm they found a juvenile dead from a gunshot wound in the street.

Homicide detectives were also called out to the scene. Police do not have any suspects and said it is under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more from this scene and will update this story when we receive new information.

