TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile was injured after a firework incident in Trotwood.

According to a release from the city, officers were sent to the Children’s Medical Center around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a juvenile injured by a firework.

The incident happened on Myron Avenue, but the victim was taken to the hospital by a neighbor before police got involved.

The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the firework. Specific details on what happened have not been made known at this time.

The incident is under investigation.