After areas of morning fog, we will see some early day sunshine. As a cold front moves in this afternoon we expect an increase in cloud cover. Most spots will stay dry, but there is about a three-hour window this afternoon, where we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Dry weather will be in place overnight as the clouds clear out again. It will be quite cool tonight, with lows dropping into the mid 50s. Friday looks fantastic with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. A slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. High 81

TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. Low 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued nice. High 80

Nice weather will continue on Saturday, with more sun and highs near 80. Humidity will gradually increase through the day Sunday, as the next chance of showers develops.