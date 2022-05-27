BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz.

Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, was found guilty Friday of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failing to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the following charges:

Third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty

Reckless homicide: Not guilty

Tampering with evidence: Not guilty

Eight counts of hazing: Guilty

Seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws: Guilty

Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, faced the following charges:

First-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty

Third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty

Reckless homicide: Not guilty

Felonious assault: Not guilty

Hazing: Guilty

Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws: Guilty

Obstructing official business: Guilty

Foltz was a sophomore at BGSU when he died on March 7, 2021 of fatal alcohol intoxication following an initiation event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, otherwise known as PIKE. The fraternity was suspended and charged by BGSU with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

Stone Foltz, 20, died of fatal alcohol intoxication on March 7, 2021 following an initiation ritual event at Bowling Green State University’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

In total, eight men face criminal charges related to Foltz’s death. All of them pleaded not guilty originally, but five — not including Krinn or Henricksen — later changed their pleas to guilty on some of the charges.

According to Rex Elliott, an attorney representing Foltz’s family, the 20-year-old was blindfolded on March 4 and led into a basement for something called a “Big-Little” drinking ritual. Foltz was allegedly told to drink a bottle of alcohol before he was able to go home. Around 10:30 p.m., members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, and at 11 p.m. Foltz’s roommate found him unresponsive and called 911.

Foltz was rushed to the hospital — first the Wood County Hospital and later the Toledo Hospital — and was put on life support. His family kept him alive for four days so that he could donate his organs, Elliott said.

The six other fraternity members reached a plea deal and will be sentenced on June 13:

Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing.

Niall Sweeney, Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing

Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty May 5 to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.