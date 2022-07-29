DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A grand jury declined to indict a Montgomery County deputy for shooting a woman that hit him with a car.

Deputy Michael Profitt, 25, was not indicted for the shooting of 24-year-old Brooklyn Frazier, of Columbus. Frazier was later convicted for the February 22 incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Profitt and Deputy Jesse Walker, 31, made a felony traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle Frazier was driving near North Dixie Drive and Stop Eight Road in Harrison Township.

Two cruisers stopped the suspect vehicle, with one in front and another behind it. Profitt got out of his car to walk toward the vehicle. Police said Frazier then put the vehicle in reverse and then forward again and hit the deputy. Profitt was flung onto the car and fired at Frazier, hitting her in the arm. Profitt was tossed from the hood of the car and taken to the hospital. He was released the next day.

The prosecutor’s office said a grand jury returned a “no true bill,” meaning there is not enough evidence for the case to go to trial. The jury also found that the deputy acted lawfully.

Frazier was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May after being found guilty on one count of felonious assault on a police officer causing serious harm.